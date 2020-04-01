DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.04.2020 / 12:10




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Hollander

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 62400.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
52.0000 EUR 62400.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
