DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english

2020. április 01., szerda, 12:25















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.04.2020 / 12:24




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Friege

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
80.30 EUR 9796.60 EUR
80.40 EUR 6592.80 EUR
80.60 EUR 13943.80 EUR
80.50 EUR 1851.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
80.4617 EUR 32184.7000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














01.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



58805  01.04.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum