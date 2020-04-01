DGAP-Adhoc: comdirect bank AG: comdirect will not propose a dividend for 2019 to the AGM
2020. április 01., szerda, 17:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Quickborn, 1 April 2020. On 27 March, the European Central Bank issued a recommendation to banks not to pay a dividend for 2019 and 2020 until at least 1 October 2020. As a result, the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect bank AG will not propose a dividend for 2019 to the Annual General Meeting.
Simone Glass,
Head of Investor Relations
+49 4106 704 1966, simone.glass@comdirect.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|comdirect bank AG
|Pascalkehre 15
|25451 Quickborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 4106/704-0
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 4106/708-2580
|E-mail:
|ir@comdirect.de
|Internet:
|www.comdirect.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005428007
|WKN:
|542800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1013131
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1013131 01-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
