Quickborn, 1 April 2020. On 27 March, the European Central Bank issued a recommendation to banks not to pay a dividend for 2019 and 2020 until at least 1 October 2020. As a result, the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect bank AG will not propose a dividend for 2019 to the Annual General Meeting.





