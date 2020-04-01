DGAP-Ad-hoc: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend





comdirect bank AG: comdirect will not propose a dividend for 2019 to the AGM





01-Apr-2020 / 17:40 CET/CEST





Quickborn, 1 April 2020. On 27 March, the European Central Bank issued a recommendation to banks not to pay a dividend for 2019 and 2020 until at least 1 October 2020. As a result, the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect bank AG will not propose a dividend for 2019 to the Annual General Meeting.







