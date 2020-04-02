DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Insolvency





VAPIANO SE: Application for opening of insolvency proceeding





01-Apr-2020 / 23:57 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vapiano SE: Application for opening of insolvency proceeding

Cologne, April 1, 2020 - The Management Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, "Vapiano" or "the Company") has today decided to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for Vapiano SE with the competent district court of Cologne (Amtsgericht Köln) due to insolvency. At the same time, it is being evaluated whether insolvency applications have to be filed for subsidiaries of the Vapiano Group.

Following the situation of Vapiano SE, as communicated in the ad hoc announcement of March 20, no solution could be found for the liquidity requirements recently increased significantly due to the COVID-19 crisis of an additional total of approx. EUR 36.7m. In particular, no final agreement could be reached with the financing banks and major shareholders on the contributions to the intended comprehensive financing solution. In the absence of an agreement on such a financing solution, prospective funding from government COVID-19 support programs could not be requested.

All German restaurants operated by Vapiano SE will remain closed until further notice due to the current COVID-19 crisis. German and international franchisees are not directly affected by the insolvency of Vapiano SE.





Lutz Scharpe, Finanzvorstand Vapiano SE