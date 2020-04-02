DGAP-Adhoc: VAPIANO SE: Application for opening of insolvency proceeding
2020. április 01., szerda, 23:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
Vapiano SE: Application for opening of insolvency proceeding
Cologne, April 1, 2020 - The Management Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, "Vapiano" or "the Company") has today decided to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for Vapiano SE with the competent district court of Cologne (Amtsgericht Köln) due to insolvency. At the same time, it is being evaluated whether insolvency applications have to be filed for subsidiaries of the Vapiano Group.
Following the situation of Vapiano SE, as communicated in the ad hoc announcement of March 20, no solution could be found for the liquidity requirements recently increased significantly due to the COVID-19 crisis of an additional total of approx. EUR 36.7m. In particular, no final agreement could be reached with the financing banks and major shareholders on the contributions to the intended comprehensive financing solution. In the absence of an agreement on such a financing solution, prospective funding from government COVID-19 support programs could not be requested.
All German restaurants operated by Vapiano SE will remain closed until further notice due to the current COVID-19 crisis. German and international franchisees are not directly affected by the insolvency of Vapiano SE.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1013417
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1013417 01-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]