DGAP-News: France Biotech: A new Patient-Centered Endowment Fund launched by France Biotech: "HealthTech For Care"
A new Patient-Centered Endowment Fund launched by France Biotech: "HealthTech For Care"
Paris, April 2, 2020 - A new patient-centered endowment fund, HealthTech For Care, launched by France Biotech, to accelerate patient access to healthcare solutions and contribute to building a stronger healthcare ecosystem in France and Europe from academic research to entrepreneurship, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medical solutions. Healthtech For Care"s approach involves the opening up of all ecosystems involved in health tech innovation, such as research departments, healthtech companies, pharmaceutical companies, and public and private investors. To this end, the fund wishes to increase exchanges between these key players in order to bring therapeutic solutions under development to market more quickly, to benefit all patients.
HealthTech For Care has three main goals:
The HealthTech For Care fund was founded by France Biotech; Maryvonne Hiance, VP and co-founder of OSE Immunotherapeutics; and several key industry leaders; and will foster access to innovative healthcare solutions for all patients through the organization of Europe-focused initiatives and events. These events will bring together academic researchers, entrepreneurs, manufacturers and leaders in the commercialization of new medical technologies and treatments.
HealthTech For Care"s first event will be the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID(R)), which will be held in Paris, October 5th-6th, 2020. This event, which was launched in 2019 by France Biotech, brings together leaders in health tech, international pharma, patient associations and public and private investors to advance and accelerate the development of healthcare solutions. The HTID(R) will support the development of European health tech companies through thematic roundtables on new life sciences trends, networking opportunities and private meetings between entrepreneurs, international pharma companies, global healthcare investors, KOLs and other experts in the field. For more information, visit the event website: http://www.htid-paris.com/
