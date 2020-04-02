DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Ogilvie

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG


b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004


b) Nature of the transaction


Entitlement to a transfer of 1,379.588 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
