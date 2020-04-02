





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

von Strombeck



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

New Work SE





b) LEI

5299002VHN50DM9T9H37



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000NWRK013





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

194.20 EUR





8964.60 EUR



193.80 EUR





4264.20 EUR



194.60 EUR





30990.20 EUR



193.40 EUR





6963.00 EUR



195.00 EUR





1365.60 EUR



195.40 EUR





1368.40 EUR



195.60 EUR





1369.80 EUR



195.20 EUR





4295.00 EUR



195.80 EUR





1371.20 EUR



196.00 EUR





4312.60 EUR



196.20 EUR





18247.20 EUR



194.80 EUR





12467.80 EUR



194.00 EUR





1358.60 EUR



194.40 EUR





4471.80 EUR



193.60 EUR





12197.40 EUR



193.20 EUR





2898.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

193.73 EUR





116239.60 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-01; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



