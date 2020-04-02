DGAP-DD: New Work SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): von Strombeck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

New Work SE


b) LEI

5299002VHN50DM9T9H37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000NWRK013


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
194.20 EUR 8964.60 EUR
193.80 EUR 4264.20 EUR
194.60 EUR 30990.20 EUR
193.40 EUR 6963.00 EUR
195.00 EUR 1365.60 EUR
195.40 EUR 1368.40 EUR
195.60 EUR 1369.80 EUR
195.20 EUR 4295.00 EUR
195.80 EUR 1371.20 EUR
196.00 EUR 4312.60 EUR
196.20 EUR 18247.20 EUR
194.80 EUR 12467.80 EUR
194.00 EUR 1358.60 EUR
194.40 EUR 4471.80 EUR
193.60 EUR 12197.40 EUR
193.20 EUR 2898.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
193.73 EUR 116239.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: New Work SE

Dammtorstraße 30

20354 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se





 
