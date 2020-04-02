DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ postpones Annual General Meeting and reviews its dividend proposal

DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ postpones Annual General Meeting and reviews its dividend proposal


In view of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG has decided to postpone the Company"s Annual General Meeting, which was due to take place on May 14, 2020. This decision has been made primarily to protect the health of shareholders, the employees tasked with organizing the Annual General Meeting, and the service providers involved. A new date will be announced in due course. The postponement also means delaying the Annual General Meeting"s resolution on the appropriation of accumulated income for 2019.



Furthermore, DEUTZ AG is reviewing whether the current dividend proposal of €0.15 per dividend-bearing share is appropriate in light of the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus crisis with regard to their economic impact on the Company"s business activities. DEUTZ will notify its shareholders and the public of the outcome of this review in good time.



 


Contact:

Leslie Isabelle Iltgen

Communications & Investor Relations

Senior Vice President

Tel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00

Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00

E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@deutz.com







Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
