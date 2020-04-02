DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Impact of the corona crisis on business performance in 2020 - Beiersdorf withdraws guidance for fiscal year 2020

2020. április 02., csütörtök, 18:33





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast


Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Impact of the corona crisis on business performance in 2020 - Beiersdorf withdraws guidance for fiscal year 2020


02-Apr-2020 / 18:33 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Impact of the corona crisis on business performance in 2020 - Beiersdorf withdraws guidance for fiscal year 2020



Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, expects the global spread of the corona-19 virus to have a significant impact on its business performance in 2020.



According to preliminary figures, Group sales fell like-for-like by -3.6% to €1,910 million year over year in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Sales growth generated by the Consumer business segment during the first quarter totaled like-for-like -3.3% (sales of €1,581 million) against the prior-year quarter. Sales growth at the tesa business segment totaled like-for-like -5.1% (sales of €329 million).



For the entire 2020 fiscal year, the company is unable to currently project the potential impact that the corona crisis could have on its business performance. For this reason, the targets set in the company"s guidance issued on March 3, 2020, are unlikely to be achieved. The company has withdrawn this guidance as a result.



The company"s quarterly report about its performance from January through March 2020 will be released on May 5, 2020.






Contact:

Dr. Jens Geißler

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000

Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000


Inken Hollmann-Peters

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001

Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516







02-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Unnastraße 48

20245 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34
E-mail: kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
ISIN: DE0005200000
WKN: 520000
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1014499





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1014499  02-Apr-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014499&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum