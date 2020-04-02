DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Timotheus
Last name(s): Höttges

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG"s Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
11.4500 EUR 166425.75 EUR
11.4400 EUR 33370.48 EUR
11.4450 EUR 81957.65 EUR
11.4550 EUR 168457.23 EUR
11.4600 EUR 175922.46 EUR
11.4650 EUR 241521.69 EUR
11.4700 EUR 3028.08 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
11.4564 EUR 870683.34 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-02; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
