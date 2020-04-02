





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















02.04.2020 / 21:20









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Timotheus

Last name(s):

Höttges



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG"s Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.







c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

11.4500 EUR





166425.75 EUR



11.4400 EUR





33370.48 EUR



11.4450 EUR





81957.65 EUR



11.4550 EUR





168457.23 EUR



11.4600 EUR





175922.46 EUR



11.4650 EUR





241521.69 EUR



11.4700 EUR





3028.08 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

11.4564 EUR





870683.34 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-02; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

xetra

MIC:

XETR



