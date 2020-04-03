DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP increases EBITDA significantly in 2019
According to preliminary, unaudited figures the FP Group increased its revenue slightly to EUR 209 million in the 2019 financial year (2018: EUR 204.2 million). EBITDA reached EUR 32 million after EUR 17.1 million in the previous year. This profitable growth is again based on the success in the core business of franking and inserting. The reassessment of the useful life of leased products for lessor accounting purposes also made a significant contribution to the increase in revenue and earnings. The positive currency effects amounted to around EUR 3 million in revenue and EUR 1 million in EBITDA.
The preliminary EBITDA also includes recurring savings of approximately EUR 2 million from the further implementation of the ACT project JUMP, with extraordinary expenses of the same amount (EUR 8.0 million in the previous year). The transformation program JUMP has thus gained momentum in financial year 2019 as planned, is now unfolding its long-term successes and cost savings are increasingly being realized. Furthermore, strict cost management was implemented without jeopardizing the implementation of the ACT strategy. EBITDA was also positively influenced by the first-time application of IFRS 16 to the FP Group as lessee. Adjusted for the expenses from the JUMP project and positive currency effects, EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 33 million (2018: EUR 25.1 million).
For the 2019 financial year, FP had expected revenues to be slightly above the previous year"s level and a strong increase in adjusted EBITDA, assuming that exchange rates remain unchanged. FP had also expected a positive adjusted free cash flow, but significantly below the previous year"s level.
Business areas with a mixed picture
Depreciation and amortisation burden earnings
According to preliminary calculations, consolidated net income for the 2019 financial year will reach the previous year"s level (2018: EUR 0.9 million) due to the impairment losses and write-downs.
In the current pandemic situation, FP will focus on securing and expanding the existing Group liquidity in order to secure the Group"s strategic and operational goals in the long term. In view of the burdens on employees and the company and irrespective of the amount of the adjusted Group net income, the Management Board has therefore decided, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, to propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend shall be paid for the 2019 financial year. The basic dividend policy, which provides for a payout ratio of 35 % to 50 % on adjusted Group earnings, subject to a positive free cash flow, remains unchanged.
According to preliminary figures, the free cash flow amounts to EUR 1 million. Free cash flow adjusted for investments in finance lease assets and M&A as well as for payments for the ACT project JUMP reached the previous year"s level in fiscal year 2019 at around EUR 11 million (2018: EUR 10.9 million).
Solid liquidity ensures coping with the current corona crisis
Aligning FP for a successful future
Forecast for 2020
Preliminary Key figures at a glance:
All figures are subject to finalisation as part of the ongoing preparation and audit of the financial statements.
For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:
Maik Laske
For all other inquiries:
Karl R. Thiel, Leitung Brand-PR
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in the secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "Secure Digital Communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and public authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and consolidation of business mail with its "Software/Digital", "Franking and Folding/Inserting" and "Mail Services" product segments. The Group achieved generated revenues of more than 200 million euros in 2018. FP has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own distributor network in a further 40 countries. With a company history spanning more than 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a global market share of twelve percent in franking systems and, in the digital sector, has unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT)) and for the digital signing of documents.
Further information can be found under www.fp-francotyp.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1014601
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1014601 03.04.2020
