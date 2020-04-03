





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE















CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















03.04.2020 / 18:00







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification by holders of major shareholdings





Capital Research and Management Company, 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA, notified CANCOM SE of the following on 2 April 2020 in accordance with Article 43, Sec.1 of WpHG [German Securities Trading Act]:





1. Capital Research and Management Company is neither directly nor indirectly the owner of the shares whose voting rights are attributable to it. Instead, these shares belong to one or more assets managed by Capital Research and Management Company or its subsidiaries. Capital Research and Management Company is therefore not pursuing any strategic objectives with this investment.





2. Capital Research and Management Company does not intend to acquire or otherwise obtain further voting rights in CANCOM SE for its own account within the next twelve months. Capital Research and Management Company cannot assess whether the assets managed by it or its subsidiaries will acquire or otherwise obtain further voting rights in CANCOM SE within the next twelve months. Any acquisition depends on market conditions and the investment objectives of the individual assets under management.





3. Capital Research and Management Company does not seek to influence the appointment of members of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of CANCOM SE.





4. Capital Research and Management Company does not aim to make any significant changes to CANCOM SE"s capital structure, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.





5. With regard to the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, Capital Research and Management Company hereby announces that the voting rights have been attributed to Capital Research and Management Company in accordance with article 34 sec.1 sentence 1 no. 6 of WpHG (in part in conjunction with article 34 sec. 1 sentences 2 and 3 of WpHG). Capital Research and Management Company therefore financed the acquisition neither from its own funds nor from external funds.



























03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



