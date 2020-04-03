





1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Migration of listed products business from Commerzbank



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

27 March 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.28 %

6.09 %

6.37 %

123656586

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

345955



0.28 %

%

Total

345955

0.28 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities

N/A

N/A

1292847

1.05 %

Exchangeable Note

02.10.2024

02.10.2024

255977

0.21 %

Listed Call Option

17.04.2020 - 17.12.2021

Until 17.04.2020 - 17.12.2021

333800

0.27 %

Certificates

08.04.2020 - 17.12.2021

08.04.2020 - 17.12.2021

356042

0.29 %

OTC Call Option

17.07.2020

Until 17.07.2020

100000

0.08 %





Total

2338666

1.89 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Linked Swaps on Basket

31.03.2020

31.03.2020

Cash

1000

0.00 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

1640

0.00 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

121

0.00 %

Certificates

19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020

19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020

Cash

6636

0.01 %

Certificates

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

389922

0.32 %

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

349888

0.28 %

Equity Linked Swaps

16.04.2020

16.04.2020

Cash

239419

0.19 %

Euro Medium Term Notes

04.07.2022 - 25.07.2028

04.07.2022 - 25.07.2028

Cash

44842

0.04 %

Futures

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

30000

0.02 %

OTC Call Options

19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020

19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020

Cash

2179

0.00 %

OTC Call Options

17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Cash

700941

0.57 %

OTC Put Options

17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Cash

34794

0.03 %

OTC Put Options

17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020

Until 17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020

Cash

82817

0.07 %

OTC Put Options

17.07.2020

Until 17.07.2020

Physical

100000

0.08 %

Listed Put Options

17.04.2020 - 15.12.2023

Until 17.04.2020 - 15.12.2023

Physical

2063500

1.67 %

Listed Call Warrants

17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Cash

1024293

0.83 %

Listed Call Warrants

19.06.2020 - 03.01.2025

19.06.2020 - 03.01.2025

Cash

1718

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrants

17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Bis 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033

Cash

34795

0.03 %

Listed Put Warrants

17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020

17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020

Cash

82817

0.07 %







Total

5191322

4.20 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Generale International Limited

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Codéis Securities S.A.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

02 Apr 2020



