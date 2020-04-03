DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Street:
|Einsteinring 35
|Postal code:
|85609
|City:
|Aschheim b. München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Migration of listed products business from Commerzbank
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.28 %
|6.09 %
|6.37 %
|123656586
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|345955
|0.28 %
| %
|Total
|345955
|0.28 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|1292847
|1.05 %
|Exchangeable Note
|02.10.2024
|02.10.2024
|255977
|0.21 %
|Listed Call Option
|17.04.2020 - 17.12.2021
|Until 17.04.2020 - 17.12.2021
|333800
|0.27 %
|Certificates
|08.04.2020 - 17.12.2021
|08.04.2020 - 17.12.2021
|356042
|0.29 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.07.2020
|Until 17.07.2020
|100000
|0.08 %
|Total
|2338666
|1.89 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Linked Swaps on Basket
|31.03.2020
|31.03.2020
|Cash
|1000
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|1640
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|121
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020
|19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020
|Cash
|6636
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|389922
|0.32 %
|Contract for Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|349888
|0.28 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|16.04.2020
|16.04.2020
|Cash
|239419
|0.19 %
|Euro Medium Term Notes
|04.07.2022 - 25.07.2028
|04.07.2022 - 25.07.2028
|Cash
|44842
|0.04 %
|Futures
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|30000
|0.02 %
|OTC Call Options
|19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020
|19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020
|Cash
|2179
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Options
|17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Cash
|700941
|0.57 %
|OTC Put Options
|17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Cash
|34794
|0.03 %
|OTC Put Options
|17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020
|Until 17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020
|Cash
|82817
|0.07 %
|OTC Put Options
|17.07.2020
|Until 17.07.2020
|Physical
|100000
|0.08 %
|Listed Put Options
|17.04.2020 - 15.12.2023
|Until 17.04.2020 - 15.12.2023
|Physical
|2063500
|1.67 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Cash
|1024293
|0.83 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|19.06.2020 - 03.01.2025
|19.06.2020 - 03.01.2025
|Cash
|1718
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Bis 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033
|Cash
|34795
|0.03 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020
|17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020
|Cash
|82817
|0.07 %
|Total
|5191322
|4.20 %
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Generale International Limited
| %
| %
| %
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Codéis Securities S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1014707 03.04.2020
