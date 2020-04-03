DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. április 03., péntek, 18:13







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG







Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








03.04.2020 / 18:13



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Migration of listed products business from Commerzbank

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

27 March 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.28 % 6.09 % 6.37 % 123656586
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 345955
0.28 % %
Total 345955 0.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1292847 1.05 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 255977 0.21 %
Listed Call Option 17.04.2020 - 17.12.2021 Until 17.04.2020 - 17.12.2021 333800 0.27 %
Certificates 08.04.2020 - 17.12.2021 08.04.2020 - 17.12.2021 356042 0.29 %
OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Until 17.07.2020 100000 0.08 %
    Total 2338666 1.89 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG






























































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Linked Swaps on Basket 31.03.2020 31.03.2020 Cash 1000 0.00 %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 1640 0.00 %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 121 0.00 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020 19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020 Cash 6636 0.01 %
Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 389922 0.32 %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 349888 0.28 %
Equity Linked Swaps 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Cash 239419 0.19 %
Euro Medium Term Notes 04.07.2022 - 25.07.2028 04.07.2022 - 25.07.2028 Cash 44842 0.04 %
Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 30000 0.02 %
OTC Call Options 19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020 19.06.2020 - 18.09.2020 Cash 2179 0.00 %
OTC Call Options 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Cash 700941 0.57 %
OTC Put Options 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Cash 34794 0.03 %
OTC Put Options 17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020 Until 17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020 Cash 82817 0.07 %
OTC Put Options 17.07.2020 Until 17.07.2020 Physical 100000 0.08 %
Listed Put Options 17.04.2020 - 15.12.2023 Until 17.04.2020 - 15.12.2023 Physical 2063500 1.67 %
Listed Call Warrants 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Cash 1024293 0.83 %
Listed Call Warrants 19.06.2020 - 03.01.2025 19.06.2020 - 03.01.2025 Cash 1718 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrants 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Bis 17.06.2020 - 03.01.2033 Cash 34795 0.03 %
Listed Put Warrants 17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020 17.04.2020 - 18.12.2020 Cash 82817 0.07 %
      Total 5191322 4.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Generale International Limited % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Codéis Securities S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

02 Apr 2020














03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1014707  03.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014707&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum