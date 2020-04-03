DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE
2020. április 03., péntek, 18:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel
In an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board held today, Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg resigned from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and left the Supervisory Board. At the same time as Dr. Reutersberg, Jean-Francois Cirelli, David Charles Davies, Dr. Marion Helmes and Rebecca Ranich also resigned from and left the Supervisory Board. The reason for the resignations is a corresponding request by Fortum for the immediate resignation of the independent shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. On 26 March 2020 Fortum Deutschland SE had announced the increase of its shareholding in Uniper SE to 69.6 %. The vacant seats on the Supervisory Board shall be filled by way of a court appointment until the new elections at the Annual General Meeting of Uniper SE planned for 20 May 2020.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Patrick Wolff
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Contact for investors and analysts:
Udo Giegerich
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 952082
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Leif Erichsen
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Brand
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 3570
Mobile +49 171 563 92 42
press@uniper.energy
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1015223
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1015223 03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
