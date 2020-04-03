DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel





Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE





03-Apr-2020 / 18:38 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board held today, Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg resigned from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and left the Supervisory Board. At the same time as Dr. Reutersberg, Jean-Francois Cirelli, David Charles Davies, Dr. Marion Helmes and Rebecca Ranich also resigned from and left the Supervisory Board. The reason for the resignations is a corresponding request by Fortum for the immediate resignation of the independent shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. On 26 March 2020 Fortum Deutschland SE had announced the increase of its shareholding in Uniper SE to 69.6 %. The vacant seats on the Supervisory Board shall be filled by way of a court appointment until the new elections at the Annual General Meeting of Uniper SE planned for 20 May 2020.

Contact:Person making the notification:Dr. Patrick WolffGeneral Counsel and Chief Compliance OfficerContact for investors and analysts:Udo GiegerichExecutive Vice PresidentGroup Finance & Investor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 8200Telefax +49 211 4579 952082Email ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Leif ErichsenSenior Vice PresidentExternal Communication & BrandUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 3570Mobile +49 171 563 92 42press@uniper.energy