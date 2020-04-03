DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel


Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE


03-Apr-2020 / 18:38 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board held today, Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg resigned from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and left the Supervisory Board. At the same time as Dr. Reutersberg, Jean-Francois Cirelli, David Charles Davies, Dr. Marion Helmes and Rebecca Ranich also resigned from and left the Supervisory Board. The reason for the resignations is a corresponding request by Fortum for the immediate resignation of the independent shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. On 26 March 2020 Fortum Deutschland SE had announced the increase of its shareholding in Uniper SE to 69.6 %. The vacant seats on the Supervisory Board shall be filled by way of a court appointment until the new elections at the Annual General Meeting of Uniper SE planned for 20 May 2020.






Contact:

Person making the notification:

Dr. Patrick Wolff

General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer


Contact for investors and analysts:

Udo Giegerich

Executive Vice President

Group Finance & Investor Relations

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Telefon +49 211 4579 8200

Telefax +49 211 4579 952082

Email ir@uniper.energy


Media contact:

Leif Erichsen

Senior Vice President

External Communication & Brand

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Telefon +49 211 4579 3570

Mobile +49 171 563 92 42

press@uniper.energy


 







Language: English
Company: Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1015223





 
