DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Forecast for 2020 financial year withdrawn due to Corona crisis
2020. április 03., péntek, 18:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 directive (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Directive)
Munich, 3 April 2020. Due to the current uncertainties surrounding the further development of the Corona crisis and its impacts, the Management Board takes the view that it is currently not possible to issue a sufficiently reliable and specific new forecast for the 2020 financial year.
In the 2019 Annual Report published in March 2020, the Management Board was still expecting a further improvement in the business performance of the Ticketing segment due to continuous expansion of Internet ticketing operations and progressive internationalisation. However, the statements regarding the future outlook were made without considering the negative effects of the COVID-19 ("coronavirus") epidemic on the future growth of the two segments and the CTS Group.
In many European countries, no events are currently being held due to government orders. From today"s perspective, the Management Board therefore expects a significant year-on-year decrease in revenues and earnings in the Ticketing and Live Entertainment segments for the 2020 financial year. However, that decrease cannot be quantified with any greater precision at present.
About CTS EVENTIM
For further information, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1015221
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1015221 03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]