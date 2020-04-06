DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2020. április 06., hétfő, 09:19
Release of a capital market information
In the period from 30 March 2020 up to and including 03 April 2020 a total of 500 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:
The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 03. March 2020 up to and including 03 April 2020 therefore amounts to 23,900 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1015917 06.04.2020
