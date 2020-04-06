DGAP-News: Another milestone in the transformation process: Emma becomes part of Haniel Group
Another milestone in the transformation process:
Duisburg, April 6th, 2020. On April 3rd, 2020, Franz B & Cie. GmbH (Haniel) has signed an agreement to acquire 50.1 percent of Emma - The Sleep Company (Bettzeit GmbH). Its two founders, Manuel Müller und Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, will each retain a 24.95 percent stake in the company and will continue to drive Emma"s international expansion as active CEOs. With the acquisition of Emma, Haniel will determinedly continue its transformation process and add a new building block to its portfolio.
"With Emma, we are very pleased to have won a young, innovative and at the same time fast-growing company with many unique selling propositions for the further transformation of our portfolio", explained Haniel CEO Thomas Schmidt. The founders also see a benefit for their company in the cooperation with Haniel, as Co-CEO Dr Dennis Schmoltzi emphasized: "With Haniel as an extremely strong partner at our side, we see an excellent opportunity to move to a new level of growth. This includes the expansion of international business as well as the development of new business areas around the topic of sleeping. In partnership with Haniel, we are able to become the leading Sleep Tech player worldwide at a much faster pace".
Agility, strength of implementation and decisiveness
The quality of the mattresses has been awarded several times throughout Europe, in Germany most recently by Stiftung Warentest in October 2019 (Mattress Emma, tested size 90x200cm, hard). With exceptionally efficient marketing, an outsourced production with strategic partners and a successful omni-channel approach, Emma is thriving in the highly competitive bed-in-a-box market.
Management happy about growth spurt
Thomas Schmidt: "At present, managing the Corona crisis is part of our everyday life and we care for the well-being of our colleagues and their families. Nevertheless, we remain focused on the implementation of the new Haniel strategy. It creates long-term value and secures jobs. Last year, we decided to invest only in companies that match the topic areas People, Planet or Progress. With Emma as a new company in our group and as the first new building block in our People investment field, we will contribute to a healthy future worth living".
Preparations for the transaction started in January. It could be closed in a very short time due to the high strategic fit between Haniel and Emma. As part of the transaction, existing investors sold their shares to Haniel. The transaction does not include a financing round, as Emma is growing profitably and by its own means. It was agreed, not to disclose the purchase price or any further details of the contractual arrangements. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent antitrust authorities.
Further details on Emma - The Sleep Company are provided within the accompanying fact sheet.
