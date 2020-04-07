DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.







ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG








06.04.2020 / 17:19



Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n

mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, ADO Group LTD

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

31.03.2020 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 20,45 % 71.845.613
Letzte Veröffentlichung n/a % /

5. Einzelheiten









absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)

14.692.889 % 20,45% %














Sprache: Deutsch
1016567  06.04.2020 



