1. Angaben zum Emittenten



ADO Properties S.A.



1B Heienhaff



1736 Senningerberg



Luxemburg





2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n



mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, ADO Group LTD





3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

31.03.2020



4. Aktienanteil



Aktienanteil in %

Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

Neu

20,45 %

71.845.613

Letzte Veröffentlichung

n/a %

/



5. Einzelheiten

absolut

in %

direkt

indirekt (über Tochter

oder Dritten, § 71d

Abs. 1 AktG)

direkt

indirekt (über Tochter

oder Dritten, § 71d

Abs. 1 AktG)



14.692.889

%

20,45% %



mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

























