2020. április 06., hétfő, 17:19







06.04.2020 / 17:19



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, ADO Group LTD

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

31 March 2020 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 20.45 % 71,845,613
Previous publication n/a % /

5. Details









absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)

14,692,889 % 20,45% %














Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

