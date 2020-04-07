DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 07.04.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: METRO AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Metro-Straße 1
PLZ: 40235
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Auslaufen einer Call Option

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: EP Global Commerce GmbH
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Grünwald, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

31.03.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 29,99 % 0,00 % 29,99 % 360121736
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019 108030626 0 29,99 % 0,00 %
Summe 108030626 29,99 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %

n/a
Bar
%
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce GmbH 29,99 % % 29,99 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) der EP Global Commerce GmbH wurden zuvor als Teil einer Gruppenmitteilung mitgeteilt (siehe am 7. November 2019 veröffentlichte Mitteilung von Herrn Daniel Kretinsky); die in der Gruppenmitteilung mitgeteilten Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile waren wie folgt: 29,99% aus Stimmrechten - 2,71% aus Instrumenten - 32,71% Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil. 


Datum

06.04.2020














