HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE postpones its annual shareholders" meeting in light of the ongoing corona pandemic

















07.04.2020









HelloFresh SE postpones its annual shareholders" meeting in light of the ongoing corona pandemic

Berlin, 7 April 2020 - HelloFresh SE postpones its annual shareholders" meeting, which was scheduled to take place on 28 April 2020, to a new date yet to be determined due to the continuing spread of the corona virus and the in such context extended counter-measures by the Berlin Senate.

The new date of the annual shareholders" meeting will be announced as soon as possible under the circumstances. The company expects that the annual shareholders" meeting will take place within the first six months of the current financial year, as stipulated by the SE Regulation.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world"s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and France. In 2019, HelloFresh delivered over 280 million meals and reached close to 3 million active customers in the fourth quarter of 2019. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

Press contact



Saskia Leisewitz

+49 (0) 174 72 35 961

Corporate Communications Manager

sl@hellofresh.com

HelloFresh Group

www.hellofreshgroup.com



Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.