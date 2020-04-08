The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on April 4, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 01 april 2020



Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Contract for difference

6.567.048,00

6.567.048,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.

In Cash

Ordinary share

15.323.771,00

17.522.437,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.



Ordinary share

1.136.664,00

1.136.664,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

9,98 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

6,64%

3,34 %

Voting rights

10,93 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

7,59 %

3,34 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=87756