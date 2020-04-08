



CropEnergies helps fighting the corona virus - Alcohol for 10 million litres of disinfectant as part of a major initiative

















08.04.2020









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mannheim, 8 April 2020 - CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, is part of a large-scale initiative of the State of Bavaria to secure the supply of disinfectants to hospitals and other important facilities, initially for the next three months.

To this end, CropEnergies supplies technical alcohol for the production of 10 million litres of disinfectant. Clariant in Gendorf produces the majority of the disinfectant and will supply it in containers of one to 1,000 liters on behalf of the Bavarian government. Distribution to hospitals in the region will be coordinated from a logistics center of Messe München (exhibition center Munich).

Joachim Lutz, chairman of the executive board of CropEnergies AG: "The cooperation with political decision-makers and with the companies involved is running smoothly. The speed with which aid is currently being provided through new alliances shows that our country is united in the fight against this health challenge. We are very happy that we can make a contribution to this."

CropEnergies produces neutral alcohol and technical alcohol at its Zeitz location in Saxony-Anhalt. Against the background of the supply bottlenecks for neutral alcohol, German authorities have, as in France and Austria, approved technical alcohol for use in disinfectants for hand and surface disinfection, provided it meets certain quality requirements. CropEnergies" technical alcohol meets these requirements. It is therefore suitable as the major component for disinfectants. Approximately 1 million litres of pure alcohol are produced in Zeitz every day. "With this, we contribute to closing the supply gap", says Lutz.

CropEnergies AG

Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies" business. Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group is the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With its annual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German, Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol which predominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilities reduce CO 2 emissions by over 70 percent on average across the whole value-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.

In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters of high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.

The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1 million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.

Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes to ensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the future through its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.

The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





