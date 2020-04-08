





InTiCa Systems AG





Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













InTiCa Systems AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















08.04.2020 / 07:30







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:

