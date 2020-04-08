DGAP-AFR: InTiCa Systems AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

InTiCa Systems AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.intica-systems.com/en/pre/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: https://www.intica-systems.com/pr/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems AG

Spitalhofstraße 94

94032 Passau

Germany
Internet: www.intica-systems.com





 
