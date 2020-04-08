DGAP-News: Medios AG with record year 2019 - Optimistic outlook for 2020 despite corona pandemic
Corporate News
Medios AG with record year 2019 - Optimistic outlook for 2020 despite corona pandemic
Berlin, 8 April 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has published its Annual Report 2019. According to the audited IFRS financial statements, group sales in the period from January to December 2019 increased by 57.6% year-on-year to EUR 516.8 million (previous year EUR 327.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, rose by 51.4% to EUR 17.7 million (previous year EUR 11.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, climbed 47.7% to EUR 16.2 million (previous year EUR 11.0 million). The audited key figures thus correspond almost exactly to the preliminary annual figures published in February. Accordingly, the forecast for the 2019 financial year, which had been raised significantly in September, was slightly exceeded. For the 2020 financial year, the Management Board expects continued growth despite the corona pandemic.
Both operating segments contributed to the strong growth
The Patient-specific Therapies business unit achieved sales of EUR 50.4 million in the 2019 financial year, an increase of 30% (previous year EUR 38.8 million). This is mainly due to the significant increase in individualized productions and the further diversification of the indication areas. Adjusted EBITDA* rose by 88% to EUR 6.2 million (previous year EUR 3.3 million). Adjusted EBT* climbed 93% to EUR 5.4 million (previous year EUR 2.8 million). The adjusted EBT* margin was thus 10.7%, a significant increase of 3.4 percentage points (previous year 7.3%).
The internal Services business unit, which mainly provides services for the group companies of the Medios Group, recorded sales of EUR 0.3 million (previous year EUR 0.1 million) and an adjusted EBT* of EUR -0.4 million.
Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "2019 was the most successful financial year in our company history. We benefited in particular from the increasing number of new individualized therapies in various indication areas. For the 2020 financial year, we expect continued growth. It remains our goal to strengthen Medios" position as one of the leading competence partners for Specialty Pharma solutions and thus to further increase Medios" attractiveness especially for partner pharmacies."
The growth strategy of Medios comprises on the one hand the expansion of the customer base and the partner network with specialized pharmacies in Germany. On the other hand, the product range is to be increased and extended to other indication areas. Further strategic focuses are the use of existing capacities and the expansion of existing production. For example, Medios plans to increase margins through economies of scale and to further increase the number of patient-specific therapies manufactured.
Optimistic outlook for 2020 financial year
The 2019 Annual Report of Medios AG is available for download on the website http://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
* EBITDA and EBT are each adjusted proportionately for extraordinary expenses for stock options in the amount of EUR 1.37 million (non-cash) for the 2019 financial year. EBT are also adjusted proportionately for extraordinary expenses for amortization of EUR 0.61 million (non-cash) on the customer base as a result of the acquisition of parts of MediosApotheke Anike Oleski e. Kfr. in the 2019 financial year.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).
Contact
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Friedrichstraße 113a
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1018057
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1018057 08.04.2020
