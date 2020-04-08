Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

8 April 2020

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 1 April 2020 until and including 2 April 2020, a number of 383,334 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

1 Apr 2020

200,000

23.8227

4,764,547.29

2 Apr 2020

183,334

24.1559

4,428,591.77









































Total

383,334

23.9821

9,193,139.06



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 2 April 2020 amounts to 2,003,334 shares.

