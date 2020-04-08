DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM welcomes federal government"s resolution on voucher solution
2020. április 08., szerda, 13:14
PRESS RELEASE
The federal government"s voucher scheme resolution allows the promoter of a music, cultural, sports or other leisure event that could not or cannot take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic to issue a voucher instead of a refund of the ticket price to the holder of an admission ticket purchased before 8 March 2020.
Promoters, artists and customers will benefit from this simple voucher solution. Fans keep the opportunity to attend at a later date the event they booked. If it is not possible to reschedule the event, or if the customer does not wish to avail of the opportunity, the voucher can be redeemed for another event put on by the same promoter. If no suitable event can be found by 31.12.2021, a refund of the admission price can be claimed when that deadline expires.
"You can"t get more flexibility than that," says Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. "We know that many fans want to retain the right to attend the event they booked, even if this won"t be possible until a later date due to the coronavirus crisis. That applies all the more, of course, to top acts that are greatly in demand, and to particularly sought-after events, such as festivals."
In consultation with promoters, CTS EVENTIM will now implement the stipulations in the federal government"s voucher scheme resolution and will contact customers accordingly. There are also some FAQ pages on the www.eventim.de website, where customers can find detailed information around the clock.
