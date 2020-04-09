DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN DATA AG RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT
The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and abroad within the framework of a private placement using an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will commence immediately after publication of this announcement and may end at short notice at any time.
The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to strengthen the balance sheet, increase the liquidity and free float of the shares, accelerate the growth of existing business activities and general corporate purposes.
The Company has agreed to a lock-up of six months subject to customary exceptions. The first trading day for the new shares and settlement of the new shares against payment of the placement price are expected to take place on or around April 16, 2020.
The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing on the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access). Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in the transaction.
The new shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, including its territories and possessions. This release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1019017
