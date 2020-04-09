DGAP-AFR: ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2020

Address: https://www.elringklinger.de/investor/2020-q1-de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2020

Address: https://www.elringklinger.de/investor/2020-q1-en.pdf













Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG

Max-Eyth-Straße 2

72581 Dettingen/Erms

Germany
Internet: www.elringklinger.de





 
