Hiermit gibt die ElringKlinger AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.05.2020

Ort: https://www.elringklinger.de/investor/2020-q1-de.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.05.2020

Ort: https://www.elringklinger.de/investor/2020-q1-en.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ElringKlinger AG

Max-Eyth-Straße 2

72581 Dettingen/Erms

Deutschland
Internet: www.elringklinger.de





 
