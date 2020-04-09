DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

2020. április 09., csütörtök, 12:01















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.04.2020 / 12:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Bohle

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG"s Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
12.3500 EUR 32604.00 EUR
12.3550 EUR 29157.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.3524 EUR 61761.8000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR














09.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



59097  09.04.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum