DGAP-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. április 09., csütörtök, 17:07







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








09.04.2020 / 17:07



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 17, 2020

Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 17, 2020

Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 17, 2020

Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/













09.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.gft.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1019719  09.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1019719&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum