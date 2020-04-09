DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger with strong order entry in the first quarter
2020. április 09., csütörtök, 17:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Dräger"s order intake in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 soared compared to the first quarter of last year in the context of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The order intake in Q1 amounted to around EUR 1,393 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 648 mn.), 117% (net of currency effects) above the level a year ago. The demand in the medical division is currently particularly high. Orders in the medical division were around EUR 1,043 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 376 mn.) which is an increase of around 179% (net of currency effects) compared to same period a year ago. Orders in the safety division rose by around 31% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 349 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 271 mn.).
Net sales so far benefited only to a smaller degree from the high order intake. Net sales in the first quarter amounted to around EUR 640 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 602 mn.) which is around 7.1 % (net of currency effects) above the level a year ago. Earnings figures for the first quarter are not available yet.
The preliminary result for the first quarter 2020 should be available for publication towards the end of next week.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations:
Corporate Communications:
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555 067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067 Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1019703
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1019703 09-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
