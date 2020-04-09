DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales





Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger with strong order entry in the first quarter

Dräger"s order intake in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 soared compared to the first quarter of last year in the context of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The order intake in Q1 amounted to around EUR 1,393 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 648 mn.), 117% (net of currency effects) above the level a year ago. The demand in the medical division is currently particularly high. Orders in the medical division were around EUR 1,043 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 376 mn.) which is an increase of around 179% (net of currency effects) compared to same period a year ago. Orders in the safety division rose by around 31% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 349 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 271 mn.).

Net sales so far benefited only to a smaller degree from the high order intake. Net sales in the first quarter amounted to around EUR 640 mn. (Q1 2019: EUR 602 mn.) which is around 7.1 % (net of currency effects) above the level a year ago. Earnings figures for the first quarter are not available yet.

The preliminary result for the first quarter 2020 should be available for publication towards the end of next week.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Moislinger Allee 53-55



23558 Lübeck, Deutschland



www.draeger.com

