SUSS MicroTec publishes first preliminary figures for Q1 2020

Incoming orders of EUR 69.0 million (previous year: EUR 46.7 million) exceed expectations



Preliminary revenue impacted by COVID-19 postponement effects at approx. 42 million Euro (previous year: 47.1 million Euro)



Adjustment of the guidance for order intake first half of 2020



Garching, 09 April 2020 - SUSS MicroTec announced today its first preliminary order entry and sales figures for the first quarter of 2020.





Order entry of EUR 69.0 million in Q1 2020 is EUR 22.3 million or 47.8 percent above the same quarter of the previous year. The Q1 2020 order intake includes EUR 4.4 million from the acquisition of PiXDRO, the inkjet printing business unit of Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V., which was completed on 31 March 2020. Adjusted for this effect, the order intake amounts to EUR 64.6 million.





Together with the order intake from Q4 2019 (EUR 61.4 million), a cumulative EUR 130.4 million in new orders were generated in the last two quarters. The guidance of "above EUR 95 million" published in November 2019 for the expected cumulative order intake in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 was thus exceeded by EUR 35.4 million or 37.3 percent.





Based on the first figures available for Q1 2020, management is raising the recently published guidance for the expected order intake in the first half of 2020 from EUR 100 - 110 million to EUR 110 - 125 million.





Deferment in revenues, which were mainly due to impairments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in slightly lower revenues in the first quarter of 2020. The preliminary figure is around EUR 42 million (previous year: EUR 47.1 million).





As planned, the company will publish the figures for the first quarter of the 2020 financial year on 8 May 2020.



About SUSS MicroTec



SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit



