DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Earnings and sales in the first quarter of 2020 each below the comparable figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, very high order backlog; forecast for fiscal year 2020 unchanged
2020. április 09., csütörtök, 17:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
secunet Security Networks AG: Earnings and sales in the first quarter of 2020 each below the comparable figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, very high order backlog; forecast for fiscal year 2020 unchanged
[Essen / Germany, 9 April 2020] In the first quarter of 2020, secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) achieved lower results for the secunet Group both in terms of sales (Q1-2020: 32.6 million euros) and earnings before interest and taxes (Q1-2020: 0.0 million euros) than in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year 2019 (Q1-2019 sales 40.4 million euros, EBIT 2.4 million euros).
At the same time, the secunet Group has a record order volume of 115.2 million euros at the end of the first quarter of 2020. This significantly exceeds the comparable order volume achieved to date at the end of the first quarter (31 March 2019: Euro 84.4m) and at the end of the financial year (31 December 2019: Euro 78.5m). The high order backlog is the result of a very high level of incoming orders for secure mobile solutions, especially for the SINA Workstation, as well as the order to replace Telekom"s healthcare connectors.
In particular against the background of the high level of orders on hand, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2020 fiscal year published with the 2019 annual financial statements on 30 March 2020. Subject to the further development of the COVID 19 pandemic, a slight decline in sales revenues is expected to continue and, accordingly, EBIT for the secunet Group is expected to be slightly below the previous year.
secunet Security Networks AG
ISIN: DE0007276503
End of announcement
Contact
Patrick Franitza
secunet Security Networks AG
About secunet
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1019701
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1019701 09-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]