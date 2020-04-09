DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast





Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

secunet Security Networks AG: Earnings and sales in the first quarter of 2020 each below the comparable figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, very high order backlog; forecast for fiscal year 2020 unchanged

[Essen / Germany, 9 April 2020] In the first quarter of 2020, secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) achieved lower results for the secunet Group both in terms of sales (Q1-2020: 32.6 million euros) and earnings before interest and taxes (Q1-2020: 0.0 million euros) than in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year 2019 (Q1-2019 sales 40.4 million euros, EBIT 2.4 million euros).

At the same time, the secunet Group has a record order volume of 115.2 million euros at the end of the first quarter of 2020. This significantly exceeds the comparable order volume achieved to date at the end of the first quarter (31 March 2019: Euro 84.4m) and at the end of the financial year (31 December 2019: Euro 78.5m). The high order backlog is the result of a very high level of incoming orders for secure mobile solutions, especially for the SINA Workstation, as well as the order to replace Telekom"s healthcare connectors.

In particular against the background of the high level of orders on hand, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2020 fiscal year published with the 2019 annual financial statements on 30 March 2020. Subject to the further development of the COVID 19 pandemic, a slight decline in sales revenues is expected to continue and, accordingly, EBIT for the secunet Group is expected to be slightly below the previous year.





Dr. Kay Rathke



Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Franitza



Press Officer

secunet Security Networks AG



Kurfürstenstraße 58



45138 Essen, Germany



Tel.: +49 201 5454-1234



Fax: +49 201 5454-1235



Email: presse@secunet.com

http://www.secunet.com

