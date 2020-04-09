DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.04.2020 / 18:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Street:
|Einsteinring 35
|Postal code:
|85609
|City:
|Aschheim b. München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.98 %
|6.92 %
|7.90 %
|123565586
|Previous notification
|0.83 %
|6.96 %
|7.79 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|0
|1207608
|0.00 %
|0.98 %
|Total
|1207608
|0.98 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Option
|From 19.06.2020 to 18.06.2021
|at any time
|200300
|0.16 %
|Exchangeable Note
|04.10.2024
|at any time
|8722
|0.01 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|4470015
|3.62 %
|
|
|Total
|4679037
|3.79 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 27.12.2067 to 06.03.2070
|at any time
|Cash
|899
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|From 15.05.2020 to 06.11.2024
|at any time
|Cash
|3080326
|2.49 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|From 29.05.2020 to 10.03.2026
|at any time
|Cash
|1110
|0 %
|Compound Option
|From 20.07.2020 to 06.03.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|41855
|0.03 %
|Put Option
|From 17.04.2020 to 16.12.2022
|at any time
|Physical
|751000
|0.61 %
|
|
|
|Total
|3875190
|3.14 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
|5.11 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|
