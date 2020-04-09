





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















09.04.2020 / 22:25









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Foruhar

Last name(s):

Madjlessi



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBX80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.5800 EUR





1108.08 EUR



14.4800 EUR





1404.56 EUR



14.4800 EUR





448.88 EUR



14.5200 EUR





2090.88 EUR



14.5200 EUR





2613.60 EUR



14.5600 EUR





1324.96 EUR



14.5600 EUR





2285.92 EUR



14.5600 EUR





1630.72 EUR



14.5000 EUR





841.00 EUR



14.5000 EUR





1073.00 EUR



14.5000 EUR





1914.00 EUR



14.5600 EUR





30736.16 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.5485 EUR





47471.7600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



