DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english

2020. április 09., csütörtök, 22:44















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.04.2020 / 22:43




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Foruhar
Last name(s): Madjlessi

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































Price(s) Volume(s)
14.8000 EUR 2279.20 EUR
14.6800 EUR 1981.80 EUR
14.6400 EUR 3220.80 EUR
14.6400 EUR 3733.20 EUR
14.6400 EUR 3089.04 EUR
14.6200 EUR 2149.14 EUR
14.7100 EUR 176.52 EUR
14.6400 EUR 1244.40 EUR
14.8000 EUR 2841.60 EUR
14.8000 EUR 3714.80 EUR
14.8000 EUR 4292.00 EUR
14.8000 EUR 133.20 EUR
14.6600 EUR 3694.32 EUR
14.8000 EUR 2989.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.7162 EUR 35539.6200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CHI-X Europe
MIC: BCXE














09.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



59119  09.04.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum