1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Foruhar

Last name(s):

Madjlessi



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBX80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.8000 EUR





2279.20 EUR



14.6800 EUR





1981.80 EUR



14.6400 EUR





3220.80 EUR



14.6400 EUR





3733.20 EUR



14.6400 EUR





3089.04 EUR



14.6200 EUR





2149.14 EUR



14.7100 EUR





176.52 EUR



14.6400 EUR





1244.40 EUR



14.8000 EUR





2841.60 EUR



14.8000 EUR





3714.80 EUR



14.8000 EUR





4292.00 EUR



14.8000 EUR





133.20 EUR



14.6600 EUR





3694.32 EUR



14.8000 EUR





2989.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.7162 EUR





35539.6200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-07; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CHI-X Europe

MIC:

BCXE



