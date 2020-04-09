





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















09.04.2020 / 22:38









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Foruhar

Last name(s):

Madjlessi



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBX80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.8000 EUR





1124.80 EUR



14.7000 EUR





7276.50 EUR



14.6400 EUR





1595.76 EUR



14.6400 EUR





2181.36 EUR



14.6400 EUR





1434.72 EUR



14.6200 EUR





1608.20 EUR



14.6600 EUR





1773.86 EUR



14.6600 EUR





747.66 EUR



14.6800 EUR





1776.28 EUR



14.8000 EUR





710.40 EUR



14.8000 EUR





1583.60 EUR



14.8000 EUR





606.80 EUR



14.8000 EUR





1154.40 EUR



14.8000 EUR





325.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.6986 EUR





23899.9400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-07; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



