1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Foruhar

Last name(s):

Madjlessi



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBX80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.5800 EUR





2245.32 EUR



14.5400 EUR





2748.06 EUR



14.5200 EUR





2163.48 EUR



14.4800 EUR





3706.88 EUR



14.5200 EUR





3731.64 EUR



14.5600 EUR





4382.56 EUR



14.5600 EUR





3276.00 EUR



14.5000 EUR





3088.50 EUR



14.5000 EUR





2175.00 EUR



14.5000 EUR





3813.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.5252 EUR





31330.9400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CHI-X EUROPE

MIC:

BCXE



