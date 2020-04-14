DGAP-HV: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 08.05.2020 in Lübeck mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

2020. április 14., kedd, 15:05







DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA


/ Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung






Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 08.05.2020 in Lübeck mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG








14.04.2020 / 15:05



Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP
- ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.










Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Lübeck



ISIN DE0005550602 und ISIN DE0005550636
Verschiebung der für den 08. Mai 2020 einberufenen ordentlichen Hauptversammlung

Die mit Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger vom 09. März 2020 für Freitag, den 08. Mai 2020, 10.00 Uhr, einberufene ordentliche
Hauptversammlung der Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lübeck, wird aufgrund der Maßnahmen des Bundes, der Länder und Kommunen im
Zusammenhang mit der Ausbreitung des Corona-Virus (SARS-CoV-2) sowie der Einschätzung des Robert Koch-Instituts und der zuständigen
Behörden zur Infektionslage in Deutschland abgesagt; sie wird daher nicht stattfinden.


Die im Bundesanzeiger am 09. März 2020 bekannt gemachte Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung ist damit gegenstandslos.


Durch die Absage der Hauptversammlung verschiebt sich unter anderem auch der Beschluss über die Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns
des Geschäftsjahres 2019 und damit die Auszahlung der Dividende.


Die Gesundheit der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre, der Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sowie der an der Hauptversammlung beteiligten
Dienstleister hat für die Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA oberste Priorität, weshalb sich die persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin
zu der Absage der als Präsenzveranstaltung geplanten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 08. Mai 2020 entschlossen hat.


Es ist beabsichtigt, die ordentliche Hauptversammlung zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt voraussichtlich als virtuelle Hauptversammlung
aufgrund des Gesetzes zur Abmilderung der Folgen der COVID-19-Pandemie im Zivil-, Insolvenz- und Strafverfahrensrecht vom
27. März 2020 ohne physische Präsenz der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre oder ihrer Bevollmächtigten durchzuführen. Sobald der
neue Termin für die ordentliche Hauptversammlung feststeht, wird eine neue Einladung zur Hauptversammlung im Bundesanzeiger
bekannt gemacht werden.


 



Lübeck, im April 2020


Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA


Die persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin
Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG


Der Vorstand















14.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Deutschland
E-Mail: tatjana.engel@draeger.com
Internet: http://www.draeger.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1021119  14.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1021119&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
A közzétételek rovatban a társaságok, pénztárak, hatóságok és egyéb piaci szereplők jogszabályban rögzített tájékoztatási kötelzettségből eredő közzétételei jelennek meg. A jognyilatkozatok tartalmáért a kibocsátó felel.

Közzétételek - archívum