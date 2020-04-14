





Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lübeck







ISIN DE0005550602 und ISIN DE0005550636

Verschiebung der für den 08. Mai 2020 einberufenen ordentlichen Hauptversammlung

Die mit Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger vom 09. März 2020 für Freitag, den 08. Mai 2020, 10.00 Uhr, einberufene ordentliche

Hauptversammlung der Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lübeck, wird aufgrund der Maßnahmen des Bundes, der Länder und Kommunen im

Zusammenhang mit der Ausbreitung des Corona-Virus (SARS-CoV-2) sowie der Einschätzung des Robert Koch-Instituts und der zuständigen

Behörden zur Infektionslage in Deutschland abgesagt; sie wird daher nicht stattfinden.



Die im Bundesanzeiger am 09. März 2020 bekannt gemachte Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung ist damit gegenstandslos.

Durch die Absage der Hauptversammlung verschiebt sich unter anderem auch der Beschluss über die Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns

des Geschäftsjahres 2019 und damit die Auszahlung der Dividende.



Die Gesundheit der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre, der Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sowie der an der Hauptversammlung beteiligten

Dienstleister hat für die Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA oberste Priorität, weshalb sich die persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin

zu der Absage der als Präsenzveranstaltung geplanten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 08. Mai 2020 entschlossen hat.



Es ist beabsichtigt, die ordentliche Hauptversammlung zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt voraussichtlich als virtuelle Hauptversammlung

aufgrund des Gesetzes zur Abmilderung der Folgen der COVID-19-Pandemie im Zivil-, Insolvenz- und Strafverfahrensrecht vom

27. März 2020 ohne physische Präsenz der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre oder ihrer Bevollmächtigten durchzuführen. Sobald der

neue Termin für die ordentliche Hauptversammlung feststeht, wird eine neue Einladung zur Hauptversammlung im Bundesanzeiger

bekannt gemacht werden.







Lübeck, im April 2020

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Die persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin

Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG

Der Vorstand





































