HAMBORNER REIT AG

Duisburg







ISIN: DE0006013006

WKN: 601 300



Absage der für den 6. Mai 2020 einberufenen ordentlichen Hauptversammlung

Die mit der Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger vom 24. März 2020 für den 6. Mai 2020 einberufene ordentliche Hauptversammlung

der HAMBORNER REIT AG wird hiermit abgesagt und auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt im zweiten Halbjahr 2020 verschoben.



Die Absage erfolgt vor dem Hintergrund der nach wie vor geltenden behördlichen Restriktionen in Bezug auf Veranstaltungen

sowie der verschärften Präventionsmaßnahmen der Bundesregierung.



Die am 24. März 2020 im Bundesanzeiger bekannt gemachte Tagesordnung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung ist damit gegenstandslos.

Sobald ausreichende Planungs- und Durchführungssicherheit gewährleistet sind, wird die Gesellschaft einen neuen Hauptversammlungstermin

sowie eine neue Tagesordnung im Bundesanzeiger bekannt machen.







Duisburg, 7. April 2020

HAMBORNER REIT AG

Der Vorstand





































