HAMBORNER REIT AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 06.05.2020 in Mülheim an der Ruhr








HAMBORNER REIT AG
Duisburg



ISIN: DE0006013006
WKN: 601 300

Absage der für den 6. Mai 2020 einberufenen ordentlichen Hauptversammlung

Die mit der Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger vom 24. März 2020 für den 6. Mai 2020 einberufene ordentliche Hauptversammlung
der HAMBORNER REIT AG wird hiermit abgesagt und auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt im zweiten Halbjahr 2020 verschoben.


Die Absage erfolgt vor dem Hintergrund der nach wie vor geltenden behördlichen Restriktionen in Bezug auf Veranstaltungen
sowie der verschärften Präventionsmaßnahmen der Bundesregierung.


Die am 24. März 2020 im Bundesanzeiger bekannt gemachte Tagesordnung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung ist damit gegenstandslos.


Sobald ausreichende Planungs- und Durchführungssicherheit gewährleistet sind, wird die Gesellschaft einen neuen Hauptversammlungstermin
sowie eine neue Tagesordnung im Bundesanzeiger bekannt machen.


 



Duisburg, 7. April 2020


HAMBORNER REIT AG


Der Vorstand















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestr. 45

47166 Duisburg

Deutschland
ISIN: DE0006013006
WKN: 601300





 
