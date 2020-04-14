Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Between April 06, 2020 and April 10, 2020 a total of 7,100 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from April 06, 2020 to April 10, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

06.04.2020

7,100

€ 39.9951

€ 283,965.21

07.04.2020

0

-

-

08.04.2020

0

-

-

09.04.2020

0

-

-

10.04.2020

Holiday

-

-









Total

7,100

€ 39.9951

€ 283,965.21



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, April 10, 2020 amounts to 713,971.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, April 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board