14.04.2020



EWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.ewe.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.ewe.com/en/investor-relations/publications













Language: English
Company: EWE Aktiengesellschaft

Tirpitzstraße 39

26122 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.ewe.de





 
