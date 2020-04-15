



DGAP-News: PNE AG





/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM













PNE AG will hold a purely virtual Annual General Meeting on May 20

















15.04.2020 / 15:25









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

PNE AG will hold a purely virtual Annual General Meeting on May 20

- Annual General Meeting takes place on the originally scheduled date in the form of a purely online Annual General Meeting

- The online Annual General Meeting allows for the punctual payment of the proposed dividend

Cuxhaven, April 15, 2020 - Due to the spread of the novel Corona virus, PNE AG will be holding its Annual General Meeting in the form of a purely virtual general meeting this year. Against this background, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board have decided to make use of a corresponding new legal provision. Accordingly, due to the current health risks posed by the Corona virus, general meetings can also be held as purely virtual events without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies.

CEO Markus Lesser: "At present, it is completely uncertain when general meetings with the physical presence of shareholders can take place again. Since reliability for our shareholders is very important to us, especially during the crisis, we have decided to use the route now opened up by the legislator for this special situation and hold the Annual General Meeting online. This means that the Annual General Meeting can take place on May 20, 2020 as planned. It is particularly important to us that our shareholders can exercise their rights to ask questions and to vote promptly and receive their dividend at the originally planned time."

The rights of shareholders will also be safeguarded in this new format as provided for by law. In particular, the shareholders of PNE AG have the opportunity of following the entire Annual General Meeting, including the report of the Board of Management on the past fiscal year, online via an Internet portal set up specifically for this purpose and of exercising their voting rights by postal vote or by issuing a power of attorney to the proxies appointed by the Company. Shareholders may submit questions regarding the agenda in advance of the online Annual General Meeting until May 18, 2020, after they have registered for the Annual General Meeting.



About the PNE Group



The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company"s services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the Company"s range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. The Company is also focussing on the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries