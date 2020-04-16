DGAP-News: Invitation to virtual Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 13 May 2020
Commerzbank AG invites its shareholders to its regular Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. On the basis of certain amendments to the German law adopted at the end of March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will take place as a virtual event without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies. From 12 am (CEST), the Annual General Meeting will be transmitted live on the internet for shareholders. The voting right of the shareholders can be exercised exclusively by way of absentee ballot or granting power of attorney to the voting right representative of the company.
Shareholders who want to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting must have registered by the end of 6 May 2020. They will receive the internet access code required for online access with their confirmation of registration. Shareholders may submit questions via an electronic system until midnight on 10 May 2020. During the event, further questions cannot be posed.
The agenda includes the presentation of the consolidated and individual annual financial statements for 2019 (item 1), the ratification of actions by the corporate bodies (items 3 and 4), and the election of the auditor (item 5).
Of particular note are the following additional items to the agenda:
Resolution on the use of distributable profits (item 2)
New election of members of the Supervisory Board (item 6)
Compensation of the members of the Board of Managing Directors (item 7)
Anticipatory resolutions on share buybacks (items 9 and 10)
Amendment of the articles of association (item 11)
