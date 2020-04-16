Wirecard AG



Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 17. Interim Announcement

In the period from 06 April 2020 through 15 April 2020, in total 49,356 shares were



acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date



(MMDDYYYY)

Total number of shares



acquired

Volume-weighted average price (Euro)

Volume (Euro)

04062020

10,862

107.4812

1,167,461

04072020

10,299

112.2786

1,156,357

04082020

8,912

111.1583

990,643

04092020

8,020

112.8924

905,397

04142020

5,276

118.9344

627,498

04152020

5,987

119.6649

716,434



The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 893,894 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 16 April 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board