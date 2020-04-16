

Veräußerung Beteiligung an Trade Republic Bank GmbH



Berlin - 16. April 2020



Die wallstreet:online AG beabsichtigt die Veräußerung ihrer Minderheitenbeteiligung an der Trade Republic Bank GmbH in Höhe von ca. 3,3%. Hintergrund ist die Fokussierung im Bereich Discount Broking auf das eigene Produkt Smartbroker, dass in Kooperation mit der wallstreet:online capital AG vertrieben wird.



Der Veräußerungserlös soll ca. 3,5 Mio. Euro betragen, was zu einem außerordentlichen Ertrag in Höhe von ca. 2,7 Mio. Euro führen wird.







Mitteilende Person: Stefan Zmojda, Vorstandsmitglied

















