DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Veräußerung Beteiligung an Trade Republic Bank GmbH
2020. április 16., csütörtök, 18:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: wallstreet:online AG / Schlagwort(e): Verkauf/Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung
Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
Veräußerung Beteiligung an Trade Republic Bank GmbH
Berlin - 16. April 2020
Die wallstreet:online AG beabsichtigt die Veräußerung ihrer Minderheitenbeteiligung an der Trade Republic Bank GmbH in Höhe von ca. 3,3%. Hintergrund ist die Fokussierung im Bereich Discount Broking auf das eigene Produkt Smartbroker, dass in Kooperation mit der wallstreet:online capital AG vertrieben wird.
Der Veräußerungserlös soll ca. 3,5 Mio. Euro betragen, was zu einem außerordentlichen Ertrag in Höhe von ca. 2,7 Mio. Euro führen wird.
Mitteilende Person: Stefan Zmojda, Vorstandsmitglied
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|wallstreet:online AG
|Seydelstraße 18
|10117 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450
|E-Mail:
|m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de
|Internet:
|www.wallstreet-online.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS609
|WKN:
|A2GS60
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1023169
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1023169 16.04.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]