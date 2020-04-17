DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2020. április 17., péntek, 09:17







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Deutsche Börse AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








17.04.2020 / 09:17



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Börse AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2020

Ort: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1939518/7361c7c2c39f4360d2e139178dd872b2/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2020_de.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2020

Ort: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1939524/a92cbab5e673e8298f7ef3dbb70988ed/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2020_en.pdf













17.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1023787  17.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1023787&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum