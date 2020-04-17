DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
2020. április 17., péntek, 10:14
1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
a) Name
2. Grund der Meldung
a) Position / Status
b) Erstmeldung
3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung
b) Art des Geschäfts
c) Preis(e) und Volumen
d) Aggregierte Informationen
e) Datum des Geschäfts
f) Ort des Geschäfts
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|sino AG
|Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.sino.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
59177 17.04.2020
